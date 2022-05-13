Danish integrated logistics company partners up to enhance last-mile service in Singapore

Decathlon, with their 2Hour Click & Collect service, have partnered with A.P. Moller – Maersk, the integrated container logistics company, and are now extending the partnership to cover the optimization of Decathlon’s ‘last mile’ delivery in Singapore.

Maersk is offering an end-to-end solution with ‘last mile’ e-delivery provided by third parties. This is providing Decathlon’s customers with real-time tracking and visibility of each parcel via a single platform.

With a single, global logistics ecosystem their customers can shape their E-commerce supply chain into an advantage that delivers the best results for their businesses, as well as for their consumers.

“Maersk aims to continuously cater to the ever-changing logistics needs to support Decathlon’s strategic progression,” Rupesh Jain, managing director of Maersk Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, said in a news report.