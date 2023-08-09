Business in Asia / Denmark / Retail & Wholesale / Vietnam

Danish furniture brand JYSK opens new center in Hanoi

The Danish furniture brand, JYSK, which is offering a wide range of Scandinavian-style furniture and home decor products previously opened a new center in Hanoi, Vietnam this year.

Besides the Danish brand, other foreign furniture brands have also invested in Vietnam more.

Thailand’s retail corporation Central Retail has launched its subsidiary Come Home brand – a new furniture business initiative, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Come Home is set to play a role as a highlight in the company’s 1-billion-USD investment strategy, targeting Vietnam’s thriving interior decor market, citing the Vietnam Plus.

According to a recent report of Mordor Intelligence, the Vietnam furniture market size is expected to grow from 1.4 billion USD in 2023 to 1.82 billion USD by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.33% during the 2023-2028 period.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/foreign-firms-expand-investment-into-vietnamese-furniture-market/265821.vnp

