Vietnam to hold international food, beverage, and professional packing machine fair

Vietnam ‘s city Hanoi will hold the 8th “VietFood, Beverage, and Professional Packing Machine (VietFood&Beverage Propack)” fair from 8-11 November 2023. The event will feature 300 booths by 250 businesses from foreign countries such as Norway, India, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China.

According to Vietnam Plus, the event’s purpose is to connect international brands with local importers and distributors in the food & beverage industry as well as promote different types of products to potential customers.

Besides food, beverages, nutritional supplements, and functional food, the fair will display machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation.

VietFood&Beverage — Propack will also hold a seminar for discussing the latest information on the F & B industry and current market trends, globally.

Source: Vietnam Plus

