New York Times claims that China has sold drones to Russia

Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The New York Times wrote on Tuesday, March 21, that China has sold drones and drone parts to Russia for more than $12 million since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The information is based on official Russian customs data, which the newspaper has obtained from an unnamed third party.

Militarily, diplomatically and economically, Beijing has become an increasingly important supporter of Russia. According to the NY Times, there has been a steady flow of new drones to Russia during the war with Ukraine.

The drones delivered are a mixture of products from the Chinese company DJI, which is a world renown drone manufacturer, as well as drones from a number of smaller companies.

DJI Technologies claims it suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine last year to ensure the drones were not used in combat.

Tuesday, Jens Stoltenberg warned China against supplying lethal weapons to Russia, as he presented the annual report to NATO.

Source: nytimes.com

