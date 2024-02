The Danish Church in Thailand will hold its annual general assembly on 20 March 2024. There will be light food at the meeting. The Danish Church in Thailand encourages people to attend so they can plan interesting events for the coming year.

The event will be held in the church’s new house at 125/34 Soi Ruamrudee 4, Lumpini from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Read more about the event on The Danish Church in Thailand’s Facebook Page