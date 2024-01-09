Vietnamese artist Thao Nguyen Phan unveils solo exhibition in Scandinavia

Renowned Vietnamese artist, Thao Nguyen Phan, brings her unique blend of moving images, painting, and sculpture to Scandinavia with her first solo exhibition, “Reincarnations of Shadows,” at Kunsthal Charlottenborg.

Running from March 13 to August 11, 2024, the exhibition features over 100 works spanning the past decade, showcasing Phan’s dreamlike narratives addressing Vietnam’s history and contemporary challenges. The centerpiece is her latest video installation, reflecting on art’s transformative potential.

The exhibition originated at Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan and explores hidden symbols, gestures, and rituals often excluded from official narratives.

Experience Thao Nguyen Phan’s captivating visual language at Kongens Nytorv 1, 1050 Copenhagen K.

