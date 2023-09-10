Vietnamese e-Visa available for Scandinavian countries

Electronic visas for a single 30-day stay are now available for both Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish citizens, according to a press release by Digital Journal.

The applications for the e-Visa can be completed online and is also the easiest way to obtain one. Vietnam Visa Online says the new process is made to be simpler and the quickest method possible.

Here are the required documents for the Scandinavian citizens.

Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam

Share digital copies of their passport’s biographical page and a recently taken ID photo

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa

Have their travel itinerary ready.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

You can read more information about the online Vietnamese e-Visas here.

Source: Digital Journal