Hong Kong suffers from heaviest rain on record

Hong Kong experienced between 7-8 September 2023 its heaviest rain fall since 1884.

Two people have died and more than 100 injured due to the weather caused by the typhoon Haikui, The Guardian reports.

The Chinese city issued its highest ‘black’ rainstorm warning on Friday morning on 8 September, after 200mm of rain was recorded on the main island from just the night before.

“I’ve never seen scenes like this before. Even during previous typhoons, it was never this severe. It’s quite terrifying,” said assistant nurse, Connie Cheung, 65, from Hong Kong.

The alert was then later lowered, but authorities warned of flooding risks, and shut down schools and asked workers to stay at home. The stock exchange was also closed, and lines were shut or operating with delays.

City leader, John Lee, expressed concerns about the severe flooding, and had instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts.”

Source: The Guardian and 1News