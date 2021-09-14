Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with Finnish leaders and businesses during Finland visit

The Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue recently paid an official visit to Finland to promote the Vietnam – Finland traditional friendship and extensive partnership in various areas. The visit was full of official meetings with Finnish leaders and businesses, according to Vietnam Plus.

On 10 September, after a welcome ceremony in Helsinki, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen during which he affirmed the growth of bilateral ties between the two nations, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, development cooperation, and education-training.

Anu Vehvilainen affirmed for her part that Finland could share its experience in its fields of strength while proposing jointly working in climate change response and mitigating its negative impacts.

In the afternoon Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin welcomed Vuong Dinh Hue on his first foreign trip to Finland since he took the helm of the Vietnamese NA, saying that it is a good manifestation of the traditional friendship between the two countries for decades.

The Finnish Prime Minister affirmed that Vietnam is among important partners of Finland in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region and Finland and Vietnam have gained success in economic, educational, development, and environmental cooperation.

Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed Vietnam’s hope to promote intensive cooperation with Finland in startup ecology building, sustainable development, high technology, telecom, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and transport, as well as in digital transformation, green economy, and circular economy. Amongst other topics discussed, Vuong Dinh Hue also asked the Finnish Government to assist Vietnam in human resources training by providing more scholarships to Vietnamese students. There are at present 2,500 Vietnamese students in Finland.

On 11 September the VA Chairman attended the Vietnam – Finland Business Roundtable in Helsinki. During the event, Vuong Dinh Hue said that Vietnam wants to learn from Finland’s experience to develop fast and sustainably. Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing a green, circular and low-carbon economy, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and accelerating startups and innovation, while Finland has an economy based on cutting-edge technology and boasts one of the world’s most complete innovation ecosystems along with strong startup trends. Therefore, Vietnam wants to explore Finland’s experience and forge cooperation between businesses of both sides in those fields.

Rounding up his official visit to Finland, Vuong Dinh Hue met with Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere city which is the second-largest urban area in Finland. During the meeting, Anna-Kaisa Ikonen introduced major firms which are keen on carrying out projects and bolstering cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time in digitalization, information technology, smart cities model, renewable energy, healthcare, and scientific research, cybersecurity solutions for Government leaders, businesses and organizations.

During the Finland visit, Vuong Dinh Hue also managed to pay a visit to the Embassy of Vietnam and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Source: Vietnam Plus