Nokia sign agreement on digital infrastructure development in Vietnam

Last week, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and Finnish Nokia Corp signed a cooperation agreement on the upgrade and development of VNPT’s digital infrastructure in Vietnam, Phnom Penh Post reports.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Vietnamese NA chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen during the chairman’s visit to Finland.

Nokia and VNPT have under the agreement committed to strengthening cooperation to upgrade the capacity of backbone and core networks, develop 4G, 5G, and internet of things (IoT) platforms, continue commercial testing of 5G services, and cooperate in developing and applying new networking technology.

The agreement is expected to open up many opportunities related to technological solutions for corporate customers and with the signing Nokia affirmed to maintain the Finnish telecom giants’ long-term operations in Vietnam.