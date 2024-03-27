National Finnish pavilion at Smart Asia City Expo

A national Finnish pavilion will be set up at the Smart Asia City 2024 expo in Vietnam. More than 800 booths by more than 500 businesses from different countries and territories are expected at the expo. The booths will present advanced technology and solutions for smart cities, smart homes, smart buildings, smart lighting, closed-circuit television, semiconductor technologies, smart payment methods, green technologies in smart manufacturing and robots.

The Smart City Asia 2024 International Expo and Forum will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from 17-19 April. Other national pavilions from the Republic of Korea, India, China and Russia will also part take in the expo. Furthermore, Vietnamese telecommunications and technology companies such as Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone and FPT will have booths.

It is the aim of the expo to promote partnerships between the public and private sectors for building smart cities. It will also serve as a place were management agencies and Vietnamese and foreign experts can discuss strategies, solutions and practical management tools for smart city solutions. Businesses will also have the opportunity to introduce their technologies and search for potential business partners.

Seminars will be held on smart city development strategy with a green and sustainable development orientation and smart city solutions for safer society. Moreover, there will be a business matching program, meetings with city leaders and tours to see Ho Chi Minh City’s smart urban areas.

