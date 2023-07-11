General news / Iceland

Volcano in southwest Iceland erupts

Smoke billows and lava spurts after the eruption of a volcano, on the Reykjanes peninsula, near the capital Reykjavik, in southwest Iceland, July 10, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Juergen Merz – Glacier Photo Artist/via REUTERS.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported that a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik erupted on Monday, 10 July 2023 and caused intense earthquake activity in the area.

“At the moment, it’s a very small eruption,” said Matthew Roberts of the service and research division at the IMO.

According to the Reuters, experts from the IMO will assess where exactly the lava is emerging and how the eruption evolves.

