Anyone is interested in traveling to Sweden to live & study might be excited about this as the “Study in Sweden” event is back.

The Embassy of Sweden in Thailand in collaboration with Study in Sweden has organized a road trip to visit nine Universities around Thailand this year.

The first visit will be on 19 July 2023 to Walailak University in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

“Alumni and representatives from the Embassy will be available to provide you with information about higher education in Sweden and how it is to live and study there,” writes the Swedish Embassy.

For more information and updates, please visit www.studyinsweden.se.

