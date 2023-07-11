General news / Sweden / Thailand

“Study in Sweden” event is back

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Embassy of Sweden in Thailand Facebook.

Anyone is interested in traveling to Sweden to live & study might be excited about this as the “Study in Sweden” event is back.

The Embassy of Sweden in Thailand in collaboration with Study in Sweden has organized a road trip to visit nine Universities around Thailand this year.

The first visit will be on 19 July 2023 to Walailak University in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

“Alumni and representatives from the Embassy will be available to provide you with information about higher education in Sweden and how it is to live and study there,” writes the Swedish Embassy.

For more information and updates, please visit www.studyinsweden.se.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SwedeninBangkok/posts/pfbid06byUEuELWnc9gDGMhmMJyUe2tTCz3uNF5znXdBBNKwsWjjDo5jnf4MZtHkhTnfVzl

Related posts:

Study in Sweden will be present at the EU Indonesia Scholarships Info Day 2021 Did you know that the Thai language is one of the languages taught in Swedish schools? Updates from Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl on the current situation in Thailand  Update from Ambassador Jon Åström to all Swedes in Thailand

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *