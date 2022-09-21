Volvo Cars announced to no longer sell petrol or diesel cars in Denmark

The Swedish manufacturer, Volvo Cars announced that it will no longer sell petrol or diesel vehicles in Denmark on Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

The company is now exclusively focusing on electric vehicles as its milestone is achieving a fully electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030.

According to Volvo, electric cars and plug-in hybrids are in significantly high demand in Denmark.

Sarka Fuchsova, Head of Volvo Car Denmark said “it is time to say goodbye to hybrids over time as the future is all-electric.”

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927 in Sweden and is one of the company in Volvo Car Group, owned by a Chinese corporation, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

