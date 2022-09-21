Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Sweden

Volvo Cars announced to no longer sell petrol or diesel cars in Denmark

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Volvo Cars.

The Swedish manufacturer, Volvo Cars announced that it will no longer sell petrol or diesel vehicles in Denmark on Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

The company is now exclusively focusing on electric vehicles as its milestone is achieving a fully electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030.

According to Volvo, electric cars and plug-in hybrids are in significantly high demand in Denmark.

Sarka Fuchsova, Head of Volvo Car Denmark said “it is time to say goodbye to hybrids over time as the future is all-electric.”

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927 in Sweden and is one of the company in Volvo Car Group, owned by a Chinese corporation, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/volvo-longer-selling-diesel/

Related posts:

volvo car safetyVolvo to promote safer roads in Philippines Volvo identifies faulty engine part Chinese carmaker to boost cooperation with Swedish Volvo Did you know that the three-point seat belt was a Swedish innovation?

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.