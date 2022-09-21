Various Nordic professionals work together on Vietnam nature film festival

The first nature film festival in Vietnam, “#It’s Time To Act” is scheduled to run from 23 September 2022 to 7 October 2022, the Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam, María Del Pilar Méndez announced during the festival’s introduction event on 20 September 2022.

Various environmental professionals and societies from Nordic countries like Finland, Norway and other countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Peru, Venezuela, Spain, the UK, and Vietnam) are to work together to promote international cooperation in raising awareness of a sustainable future as well as presenting the message of “Only One Earth.”

The event is free of charge and will be open for the public at five venues in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

“#It’s Time To Act” film festival is co-organized by the Embassy of Spain and WildAct Vietnam.

