Volvo Thailand extend hybrid battery warranty to 8 years

Volvo Cars Thailand has extended the hybrid battery warranty from 5 years or 100,000 km to 8 years or 150,000 km (whichever comes first), covering all Volvo plug-in hybrid models manufactured from 2015 onwards.

Volvo is the first premium car brand to offer the retroactive warranty to customers who have purchased since 2015 and in doing so Volvo customers can be assured of increased peace of mind and young drivers who are considering an electric vehicle will have added confidence in their decision. This move adds yet another benefit to owning a Volvo.

Volvo is committed to tackling environmental issues and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across production, operations and supply chain, with a goal of net-zero (Climate-Neutral Company) by the year 2040 and is the first premium automobile brand to announce a clear position in electric vehicle development and set a business direction towards a sustainable clean energy future.

Mr. Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Cars (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said, “As Volvo has announced, our 2021 business direction is to move steadfastly towards being an exclusive premium electric vehicle brand manufacturer by 2030. The extension of the hybrid battery warranty is further proof of our commitment to laying the foundations for a future of sustainable clean energy vehicles. It also gives added confidence to our valued customers, including those who are deciding to buy their first electric vehicle. At Volvo we like to lead by example and being the first premium car brand which provides a retroactive warranty to customers who have purchased since 2015 and it brings us closer to being the world’s leading electric vehicle brand.”

Volvo is currently offering an exciting opportunity to own your favourite Volvo plug-in hybrid vehicle with a special HEARTBEATING DEAL offer between 1 – 27 February 2021. Choose either 0% interest for 48 months or free first-class car insurance for 3 years with “Volvo Premium Service Program” (VPSP) after-sales service free for 5 years for the XC60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 model and PEACE OF MIND offer. Or you can receive 0% interest for 48 months plus car quality assurance service for 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first) and 24-hour emergency assistance for 1 year for the new V60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 or the new S60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8.

Volvo Premium Service Program (VPSP) includes

– Car quality assurance service for 5 years or 150,000 km (whichever comes first)

– Car maintenance service for 5 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first)

– 24 hours 5 years of emergency assistance service

* Details are as specified by the company

For more information about the benefits and Volvo service centres nearest to you, please call our hotline 02-305-4499 or visit the Volvo website.