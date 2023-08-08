Chinese BYD tops EV sales charts in Sweden for July

Chinese BYD managed to sell 721 Atto 3s in Sweden in July. The all-electric BYD Atto 3 managed to beat out established rivals to be Sweden’s best-selling EV. Had it not been for the Volvo XC60, the Atto 3 would have been Sweden’s best-selling new car in July for all powertrains.

Still, the tittle as the Scandinavian nation’s best-selling EV on an annual basis is held by Tesla. The Tesla Model Y is currently Sweden’s best-selling new car overall, leading in front of a pair of Volvo models.

Given how dramatically BYD’s sales have surged over the past 18 months, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that it topped Sweden’s sales charts in July.

In 2022, BYD sold 1.85 million battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overall. Thereby taking Tesla’s title as the biggest producer of electric vehicles in the world.

A key reason for BYD’s recent success is the sudden spike in demand for EVs in China. Almost 6.1 million passenger EVs have already been sold in China this year. Analysts from Bloomberg predict that roughly 14 million EVs could be sold in China in 2026.

Source: carscoops.com