Chinese EV manufacturer supports Thailand to promote electric scooters

The launching ceremony of the “electric scooters as motorcycle-taxi” project of the United Nations Environment Program was held in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23.

TAILG of China donated electric scooters to the Bangkok government to support the promotion of the project.

TAILG has been an electric traveling partner of the United Nations Environment Program since 2018. It has launched pilot projects of electric traveling in over 100 countries, effectively supporting the efforts of the United Nations in improving air quality and mitigating climate change.

There is great potential to promote electric scooters as motorcycle-taxi in Thailand. Representative of the Bangkok government noted that Thailand is a major motorcycle country. With the support, Thailand is expected to achieve the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. This will improve the energy utilization of urban transportation and improve the living environment of local people.

Source: prnewswire.com