Myanmar imports Chinese battery electric vehicles for pilot project

Myanmar has imported the first batch of Chinese-made battery driven electric vehicles (BEVs) as a part of implementing its one-year pilot EV project.

To promote the development of its EV sector, Myanmar established the national-level committee on development of electric vehicles and related business in June last year.

Myanmar initially allowed the import of about 3,000 BEVs including buses and taxis. Of them, 40 cars already arrived in the country in January. 25 cars will arrive in March, and more cars are set to arrive in the near future.

Until now, there are eight companies that have obtained permits for importing BEVs in the country.

The government is working on providing multiple supports for the EV industry, including building EV charging stations.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Myanmar has so far permitted the installation and construction of more than 140 public EV chargers.

