World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Denmark takes the lead – Asia is represented with five countries

On 5 October, the Danish restaurant Noma in Copenhagen was named the world’s best restaurant at the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 2021 list contains restaurants from 26 countries worldwide. Three Nordic countries including Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are represented while Asia is represented by five countries; China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards are held each year to pay tribute to the best chefs in the culinary world. The list is based on the votes from the award ceremony academy, which consists of over 1000 people in the restaurant industry, half of whom are women, half are men. The list of the best restaurants in 2021 is made based on a combination of votes cast in January 2020 – which has never been published – and a “vote update” that took place in March 2021.

In total, the Danish restaurant Noma has been awarded first place four times since it first opened, in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014. However, that was before Noma in 2017 changed location. According to the rules of the award ceremony, the new location is categorized as a brand new restaurant. When Noma won second place in 2019, the restaurant therefore also received the award for the restaurant that has managed to get the highest ranking, the first time it came on the list.

In total the Nordic is represented three times in the top ten with another Danish restaurant, Geranium in Copenhagen ranking second and the Swedish restaurant Frantzén in Stockholm ranking sixth on this year’s list. Asia is represented twice in the top ten with Odette in Singapore ranking eight and The Chairman in Hong Kong ranking tenth.

The Chairman in Hong Kong also received the Highest Climber Award rising 31 places since 2019 and Will Goldfarb of Room4Dessert in Bali, Indonesia, took home The World’s Best Pastry Chef Award.

