ABB’s smart solutions safeguard power to one of Vietnam’s largest data centers

Swedish–Swiss multinational corporation ABB has entered a partnership with Vietnam-based CMC Creative Space, the company recently announced. CMC Creative Space is one of the largest data center facilities combining a Tier 3 international standard data center with two office towers in Vietnam, through which ABB will deliver critical power needed to deliver reliable, efficient services to satisfy demands for data and digitization services with the System pro E power solution.

This partnership reflects ABB’s commitment to sustainable energy management while maintaining energy efficiency and power reliability in the region, especially with Southeast Asia‘s data center market poised to grow by $ 12.60 billion between 2021-2025 following the e-commerce boom, the company said.

To ensure data centers are built sustainably to avoid repercussions in the future, smarter and more efficient energy solutions will be key to sustainable growth.

ABB’s System pro E Power fulfills all electrical installation requirements in terms of flexible communication protocols, advanced protection functions and provides the highest electrical and mechanical characteristics.

The system seamlessly interacts with ABB’s low voltage equipment such as the high-end circuit breakers and trip units – Ekip Touch and Ekip Hi-touch, which meets the highest grid requirements and guarantee high quality and simplified connection to the switchgear, helping CMC Creative Space to achieve maximum efficiency of its electrical installation.

For added visibility, the low voltage switchgear is also connected to the entire building management system via high-level communication module Modbus TCP/IP and Modbus RS485. This enables easy installation and connection and allows the building operator to manage and monitor the status of the device remotely from anywhere, anytime, and helps the owner ensure power continuity and reduce the operation and maintenance cost due to avoiding unexpected device failure.