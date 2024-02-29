Year of the Dragon reception in Oslo

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London ETO and the Norway-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce (NHKCC) co-hosted a reception to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Oslo. The event was a cultural celebration, strengthening diplomatic relations between Norway and Hong Kong.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Gilford Law made a speech during the reception, underlining Hong Kong’s plan to become a leading international transportation hub, which is supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan. According to Gilford Law this aligns with the Norwegian expertise in the shipping industry, creating fertile ground for bilateral collaboration and mutual learning. Furthermore he says it is strategically important as a gateway for businesses to access Mainland China and the Asia-Pacific markets.

The Year of the Dragon celebration in Oslo is just one in a series of events planned by the London ETO. The events are to strengthen the relations between Hong Kong and its international partners, including Norway.

Source: bnnbreaking.com