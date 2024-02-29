China / Denmark / International relations

Danish PM concerned about Chinese dependence

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, is getting anxious about the west’s dependency on China and Russia.

“We have been too naive, and in the western part of the world we have been too focused on getting richer, and therefore we also have built up dependencies on countries that we should not be dependent on — gas from Russia, and new technologies from China,” she said in an interview to Financial Times published on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Furthermore she urges the Western governments to discuss security matters with the public.

She believes that Europe has to focus on increasing defense and security funding, and pause welfare spending.

“From a European perspective we have to admit that we haven’t used enough money on our own defense and security,” she explains.

Source: aa.com

Related posts:

Danish Prime Minister leads new global commission Old case made public: Finland denies China’s research airbase bid Gas pipe leaks in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden possibly sabotage Gushing Russian gas pipes in Danish waters an act of terrorism?

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *