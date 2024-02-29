Danish PM concerned about Chinese dependence

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, is getting anxious about the west’s dependency on China and Russia.

“We have been too naive, and in the western part of the world we have been too focused on getting richer, and therefore we also have built up dependencies on countries that we should not be dependent on — gas from Russia, and new technologies from China,” she said in an interview to Financial Times published on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Furthermore she urges the Western governments to discuss security matters with the public.

She believes that Europe has to focus on increasing defense and security funding, and pause welfare spending.

“From a European perspective we have to admit that we haven’t used enough money on our own defense and security,” she explains.

Source: aa.com