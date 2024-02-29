Oslo politicians inspired by Singapore traffic system

The environmental party MDG in Norway wants to remove the current traffic system in Oslo with something more similar to the system in Singapore and Germany where vehicles are charged according to how many kilometers they drive.

According to MDG politician Sirin Stav it would be a more fair system, since the people who drive a lot often are the same people who have a larger income.

In Singapore and Germany they use satellite technology to register where, when and how far the individual car drives. This has, according to Siring Stav, also been tried in Trondheim.

Right now Oslo is surrounded by three city rings with 83 checkpoints, where vehicles pay to pass.

Source: NRK