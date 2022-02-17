YOU CAN HELP event for people affected by Super Typhoon Odette

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines), Philippine Red Cross (PRC), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), together with other supporting organizations, invite you to the event ‘YOU CAN HELP. 10.8 million people are affected by Super Typhoon Rai (Odette)’ on 22 February.

More about the event and background the organizers write:

Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) slammed into the Eastern Philippines on 16 December, decimating homes, wiping out water and electricity supplies, and destroying agricultural and tourism-related livelihoods.

10.8 million people are affected.

The typhoon hit in the middle of the world’s worst pandemic in living memory. As well as coping with the rising threat of COVID-19, typhoon-hit communities face health risks due to unclean drinking water and damaged or destroyed healthcare facilities. Almost 9.5 million people no longer have a roof over their heads. Hundreds of thousands of people remain without electricity and access to basic amenities and food.

The Philippine Red Cross has been working alongside authorities and other agencies since the typhoon hit and has already reached hundreds of thousands of people with clean water, hot meals, healthcare, toolkits, building materials, household items, and clothing.

But more resources are urgently needed to continue to meet people’s immediate and recovery needs. You can help.

NordCham Philippines, PRC, and IFRC have come together to brief the NordCham members and partners’ community about the situation, needs, and the emergency appeal to support people in affected communities, in dire need of help.

This event is free to attend. You may send in your questions when you register.

Find more information here

The event is supported by the Royal Danish Embassy Manila, Embassy of Finland Manila, Royal Norwegian Embassy Manila, Embassy of Sweden Manila, Advantage Austria, British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP), Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (DCCP), French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCI France), European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), Global Compact Network Philippines, Makati Business Club, Philippine-Swiss Business Council (PSBC), and Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (La Camara).