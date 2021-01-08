Deadline for Nordic Sustainability Award in Philippines nominations ends 15 January

The Nordic Council Environment Prize is awarded each year to a Nordic company, organization, or individual in the Philippines to recognize “exemplary efforts to integrate respect for the environment into their business or work or for some other form of extraordinary initiative on behalf of the environment”.

NordCham – the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines – have published a reminder to participants of the Nordic Sustainability Awards Night to send in their nomination by 15 of January 2020.

The reminder reads:

We have less than two months until our Nordic Sustainability Awards Night on 23 February. We remind those interested in the awards to submit nominations before the 15 January deadline.

