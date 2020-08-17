Only 10 spots left in Wissen Co Cup 2020 by Thai Nordic Golf Society



Thai Nordic Golf Society of Scandinavian Siam Society announced on 14 August 2020 that there are now only 10 spaces left for Wissen Co Cup. The announcement said:

Dear Thai Nordic Golfers

Sign up status as of today is a total of 26 confirmed players, we have increased the numbers and still have 10 slots left for you to book and you can still sign up here. We would especially love to see more sign up from Finland & Sweden, but all are very welcome.

Those who have signed up through the website should have received a confirmation e-mail from golf@sss.or.th if not please check your spam folder or contact the Captain at golf@sss.or.th if you have any concerns on your sign up status.

We are in the process of reviewing and updating members and Golfers will soon receive a current member list (without contact details) with membership number which will be same as the Scandinavian Society Membership number.

We have also up-dated the website and you will find a lot more new sections, the update is still in progress but you are welcome to send ideas and comments to the TNGS team at golf@sss.or.th

Best Regards

Henrik Friis

Golf Captain

Thai Nordic Golf Society