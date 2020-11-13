The SSS’s 100 Years Cup details finalized

On 9 November 2020 the Board of Thai Nordic Golf Society announced finalized details for the 100 Years Cup.

The dinner after the 100 Years Cup on 14th November will be hosted at Mermaid Restaurant from 18.30 – 20.30

The dinner will be open to other Scandinavian Society Siam Members to join and the cost will be 1,200 Baht per person.

Golfers playing the 100 Years cup are already signed up and dinner is Free.

Registration to dinner event for Non Golfers can be done by e-mail to golf@sss.or.th

Just a short up-date, if you have signed up in the members portal or by the e-mail you should have received confirmation from the system as well as a invoice from Scandinavian Society Siam with payment amount and details. In case you have not received the invoice please check your spam filter as the e-mail comes from SSS Account system by Waveapps, the sender is Scandinavian Society Siam Association <mailer@waveapps.com>

If you need any assistance in signing up yourself or guest please do not hesitate to contact by email and/or visit our Facebook site where there is Video’s on how to sign up and use members portal.

If you want to know who else is signed up you can see that through the members portal.

We are same time pleased to offer all Scandinavian Society Siam Members a special promotion from The Mermaid Hotel Bangkok

Special Scandinavian Society Siam Member room rate for corner room with Balcony at net 1,000 Baht excl Breakfast for stay between 14th and 15th November.

For more details and bookings please contact Jorgen Lundbaek directly by

email or frontoffice@hotelmermaidbangkok.com

Mobile number 0818144500

Looking forward to seeing you all at the 100 Years Cup, 14 November 2020 @Muang Kaew Golf Club

For more details please see the 100 Years Cup Invitation

Special thanks to the sponsors of the 100 Years Cup

hosted by Scandinavian Society Siam

Best Regards

The Board

Scandinavian Society Siam