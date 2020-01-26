Amazing 100 Year Anniversary of Scandinavian Society Siam: What are you waiting for?

Scandinavian Society Siam invites all Nordic people and people related to the Nordic countries to join the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Society on Thursday 5th of March 2020 in Bangkok.

The great party will take place in the Glass House in Nai Lert Park Heritage Home in the middle of Bangkok, surrounded by the more than 100 years old magnificent garden with old-style Thai teak houses.

Amazingly, this location was available on exactly the same day 100 years ago in 1920 when the Society was registered.



On 5th March 2020, the registration starts as early as 17.30, so the guests may use the daylight for the amazing photo opportunities in the garden.

Remember to make your reservation before

31. January to get the early bird price.

3900 Baht Members

4500 Baht Non-Members

Full table 10 seats, ordered by a member.

39.000 Baht, fully paid by ordering.

As there is a sit-down dinner the seating is limited to 200 seats.

Please book as early as possible, several tables are already pre-booked.

The Norwegian opera singer Adrian Angelico will perform at the party with his impressive soprano voice. And after dinner, the many dancing queens and kings will be able to fill the dancefloor to the tunes of the Swing King Band.

You can make reservation for the 100th Anniversary by

email to treasurer@sss.or.th with your name and number of guests. Fill in the Online Electronic Ticket reservation form at the very bottom of this page:

http://sss.or.th/event/100th-anniversary-party/ Make a bank transfer to Scandinavian Society Siam Association

Bank Name: Bangkok Bank PCL, Head Office

Address: 333 Silom Road, Bangkok 10500

Account Number: 101-9-11857-7

In order to identify your payment, please email

a copy of your pay-slip to treasurer@sss.or.th

Party Facts:

Time and date:

Thursday 5th of March 2020

The registration starts at 17.30 hrs., dinner at 19.00 hrs.

Outfit idea:

Theme: Gatsby 1920

Price:

4500 Baht Members (SSS, TSCC, NTCC, TFCC, DTCC)

4900 Baht Non-Members