Corona virus: Finnair offers cancellation options to China



Finnair published an official statement regarding change or cancellations policies for travel to China due to Corona virus situation on 25th January 2020.

The statement said:

Due to the corona virus cases in China, we have made changes to our cancellation and change policies for our flights to and from China during 25 January to 23 February 2020. We continue normal operations to and from China, but if you have a Finnair ticket issued before 25 January 2020 to or from Greater China for travel between 25 January and 23 February, 2020 you can, if you so wish:

change your travel until 31 May 2020 or

cancel the booking and apply for a refund in Manage booking.

For postponing your travel, please contact our customer service or your travel agency. We are at your service also on Twitter @FinnairHelps, in our Facebook page and via chat on finnair.com.

World Health Organization has issued instruction precautionary measures for travellers, stressing the importance of usual precautions, including frequent hand-washing.

We are following the situation closely and will update any new information on this page. We are sorry for the harm this situation may cause you.

You can check your passenger rights here