Chinese embassy warns Gothenburg against closer ties with Taiwan

The Chinese embassy in Sweden warned Gothenburg City Council to adhere to One China principle, as the City Council considered closer cooperation with Taiwan, and concluding sister city agreements.

Members of two parties of the Gothenburg City Council submitted a motion to expand its foreign relations, to reduce reliance on China. The Chinese embassy in Stockholm sent a warning email to the City Council, saying that the issue of Taiwan should be handled correctly by the Swedish politicians, as it is a core interest of China.

Several Swedish cities have ended their sister relations with Chinese cities, but for Gothenburg the issue is more complicated, as the Gothenburg-based Volvo Car Corporation was bought by the Chinese auto manufacturer Geely in 2010. Therefore, 10,000 jobs are at risk, if the two countries’ diplomatic relations are challenged. The opinions of the City Council members have been divided about whether to leave the issue up to the central government.

Sister cities are legal or social agreements between two cities that create cultural and commercial ties between countries.

