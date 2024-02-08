Chinese Geely starts mass production of Volvo minibus

The Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely Group has started mass production of Volvo’s first minivan. The car with the name Volvo EM90 will only be available in China and will be sold at a starting price of 115K USD. The deliveries will begin in March 2024.

The car was launched in China on 12 November 2023. The minivan is a rebadged Zeekr 009 MPV, but with a more polished interior as well as an adjusted exterior. Zeekr is a Chinese automobile brand owned by Geely, which specializes in electric automobiles.

Source: carnewschina.com