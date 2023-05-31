Chinese automaker Geely plans to enter Thailand EV market

The Chinese automaker, Geely, is in the early stages of planning to enter Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) market, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

The people said the firm is considering whether to market an entry-level electric car in Thailand as well as an electric pickup truck from its new Radar brand.

However, Reuters reported that a company media representative said “Geely has no such plans,” without elaborating, also declining to provide details about any talks it was having about investments in the country.

Geely owns automobile brands including Swedish automaker Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Zeekr, and Aston Martin.

It previously joined discussion with Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) in April 2023 with other four major Chinese EV companies; BYD Co Ltd, Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd, JAC Motors, and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd.

