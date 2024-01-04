3000 days since detention: Where is Gui Minhai?

Swedish publisher and writer Gui Minhai lost his freedom in 2015, taken by Chinese intelligence agents, as per Reporters Without Borders. On January 3, 2024, marked the 3000th day since his abduction.

Gui, founder of a politically investigative publishing house, is notable among detained journalists in China.

In 2015, he was abducted in Thailand, reappearing on Chinese TV three months later with a coerced confession, claiming voluntary surrender for an alleged old crime. Released in 2017, under surveillance, he was seized again in 2018 in Beijing, receiving a 10-year sentence for ‘illegally providing intelligence overseas.’ His daughter, Angela Gui, asserts he was targeted for his politically sensitive publishing.

A risky road

“It is obvious that my father was arrested for one and only reason: his politically sensitive activities as a publisher,” she had said.

Born in China in 1964, Gui moved to Sweden in 1988 for postgraduate studies, later gaining residency. Despite working in China, he faced adversity, advocating press freedom. Founding a Hong Kong publishing house, he sold banned books, facing increased risks.

Gui moved to Germany, continuing to write critically about the Chinese government. Angela, his daughter, last spoke with him in 2018, expressing concerns about his well-being and uncertain of his current status.

“Last time we spoke, I could see that he was missing a tooth. He alluded to having lost it as a result of torture. I have not been able to contact him ever since. I don’t know where he is, if he’s still even alive,” Angela said.

Chinese authorities, denying contact, claim compliance with Chinese law in treating him.

For more details, refer to Reporters Without Borders’ comprehensive report on Gui.