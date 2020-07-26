European Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites to Rethink 2020 conference

The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong published an invitation for everyone who are interested to join sustainable objective Conference, happening on 2-3 September 2020. The statement said:

We are proud to be supporting ReThink 2020 as Event Partner. ReThink 2020 is a 2-day conference and workshop programme which is designed specifically for corporate professionals who are driven by, or challenged with, sustainability goals for their businesses, supported by a Showcase of innovations, products, services and solutions.

The event will be held at K11 ATELIER King’s Road, Quarry Bay on the 2nd and 3rd of September 2020 – delegates are checked and approved prior to confirmation, with all fees donated to charity.

For more information, please contact Ms. Amalia Brandt Hjertstedt.