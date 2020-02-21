Tea talk with Executive coach Swedish Anna Frummerin

An overview of 10 strategies to increase Women Leadership.

Why strategies exclusive for women?

These strategies are building leadership presence and impact as well enhancing networking, communication and influencing skills.

Although these competences are independent of gender and other descriptive characteristics, they are exclusively for women, as it allows the participants to reflect on challenges women encounter in a work environment with mainly male counterparts.

Women Leadership is also for women that want to gain the power to influence and feeling empowered.

Anna Frummerin, Certified Executive Coach, Action Learning Coach, MBTI Practitioner with experience from working in the corporate sector for over 20 years. She has a long-standing passion for helping and supporting other women and she is now running this Women Leadership Program.

What can an organization benefit of women taking part of the Women Leadership program?

Participants acquire skills, tools and methods which will make them more effective both professionally and personally.

The combination of training and coaching enable the participants to transfer their knowledge into practice and this guarantee a high return on investment.

Leverage the power of diversity in an organization: studies show that diverse leadership teams are more successful.

During the session Anna will in an interactive way provide an overview of the 10 strategies. Email Anna and confirm your attendance on March 10th 1.30 pm until 3.30 pm E-mail: anna.frummerin@annaconsults.com