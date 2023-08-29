Advanced Soltech Sweden AB signs large order in China

Advanced Soltech has signed an order with HengAn, the largest producer of sanitary napkins in China.

The order is for the installation of a solar power plant of around 3.1 megawatts. The plant is expected to generate an annual revenue from electricity sales of approximately 2.9 million SEK. This makes an estimated revenue of roughly 58 million SEK during the 20-year term of the agreement.

The investment in the facilities, which will be owned by Advanced Soltech’s subsidiary in China, amounts to around 20 million SEK. Construction is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

The annual saving of carbon dioxide emissions is estimated at 1,900 tons. The project is located in Zhejiang province and is profitable without any subsidies.

“Now that the refinancing process is coming to an end, we can focus on bringing in new customers. This is a profitable project with a very good customer, which confirms that Advanced Soltech is an attractive partner in green energy,” Max Metelius, CEO of Advanced Soltech’s, commented.

Source: marketscreener.com