New album “Bewitched” of Chinese-Icelandic artist Laufey to be out in less than 2 weeks

The “Bewitched” Album Vinyl. Photo captured from Laufey’s Instagram account.

The Chinese-Icelandic artist, Laufey, announced that her second album named “Bewitched” will be out on 8 September 2023.

There are four tracks that were previously released including “From The Start,” “Bewitched,” “Promise,” and “California and Me” which is featuring Philharmonia Orchestra.

All four songs can be listened to now via Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The “Bewitched” album tracklist captured from Laufey’s Instagram account.

According to Laufey, the “Bewitched” album will have a total of fourteen tracks. Plus, there will be the vinyl version of the record for sale as well.

If interested, you could pre-save Laufey’s new album in Spotify and submit information for pre-ordering the vinyl of the record.

Source: Laufey’s Instagram Account

