AFRY gets hired for Filipino solar project

The Swedish energy and infrastructure consultancy AFRY has been hired by the Filipino power company Aboitiz Power Corporation to handle a solar project.

The project is supposed to happen in the province of Negros Occidental in Western Visayas region. AFRY will mainly provide project management assistance, design review and support services during the construction and commissioning according to a statement released yesterday, 25 March 2024.

The project has been named the Calatrava project and will span 143 hectares with ground-mounted solar panels

The construction work is set to begin in September and the facility is scheduled to be done by the end of 2024.

Source: Renewables Now