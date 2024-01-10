The Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora performed in Beijing

Renowned Norwegian singer-songwriter, Aurora Aksnes, celebrated for her mesmerizing vocals and commanding performances, graced the stage in Beijing for the first time.

The Songzhu Temple played host to a fan meet-up where Aurora captivated the audience.

Embracing the ancient setting of the city, she not only introduced her latest album to Chinese fans but also immersed herself in traditional Chinese music.

Aurora’s musical repertoire seamlessly intertwines traditional, mystical, and contemporary elements, that seems to resonate with the Chinese audiences. The Norwegian songstress thereby help fostering cultural connections through her music.

