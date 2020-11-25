Thailand launches Expat Travel Bonus exclusive to expats

On 13 November 2020 the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) joined hands with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the airline partners – Bangkok Airways, AirAsia and Nok Air to offer the special deals “Expat Travel Bonus” to foreign residents in Thailand. The amazing discount privilege exclusively for expat residents and their families to enjoy hotels and airline deals in Thailand, is to stimulate Thailand’s domestic tourism during the pandemic.

“In Thailand, the expat market has great potential, so we hope this campaign will encourage more expats to explore Thailand and show support for our hospitality industry,” said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific.

Even though Thailand is reopening borders to foreign visitors on the new Special Tourist Visa, the number of international tourists expected to come in from next month onwards is a tiny fraction of the number of tourists arriving this time last year.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association adds, “I’m happy that the association can be a part of this campaign. With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get, so there’s never been a better time for expats to help out and enjoy a great value vacation at the same time! We are extremely thankful to TAT for their support in this campaign.”

For those expats in Thailand who interested, everyone is eligible to receive a 1,000 Baht discount per night booked at any of over 300 participating hotels, located in destinations across the Kingdom. The more nights they stay, the higher discount value they receive!

To book a stay and receive the Expat Travel Bonus, expats should simply find a hotel they would like to visit from the list of participating hotels, all of which are THA members, officially licensed and certified to Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Hygiene Standards.

Expats then contact the hotel directly and present their passport when booking as proof of expat status to receive the 1,000 Baht discount on every room night booked. The promotion is valid on stays until the 31st December, 2020 only.

SPECIAL DEAL HIGHLIGHTS

Thai Hotels Association (THA) and airlines offer exclusive promotions and special deals to expats residing in Thailand during the international travel ban period. Up to 50% off airfares and packages for all domestic flights and discount coupon per room per night starting at THB900, are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines only.

Find more participating hotels and airlines at https://bit.ly/38yfGoX

Remarks:

Limited redemption throughout the campaign period. All redemptions are based on first come first serve basis. The privilege is subject to change without prior notice.