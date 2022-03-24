Ambassador Christensen attended the ceremony of VSIP III in Binh Duong

Last week, Denmarks Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park III (VSIP III) in Binh Duong.

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam shares that the ceremony was witnessed by the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of ministries and Binh Duong province.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador had the opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister about Denmark’s future investments in Vietnam, which will contribute to the country’s net-zero carbon emission target by 2050. The Prime Minister confirmed his support towards Danish green activities and welcomed high-quality projects from Denmark.

At the ceremony, Binh Duong authorities also granted the investment certificates to LEGO, who in December 2021 announced its plan to build a USD1 billion – factory at VSIP III, and other investors, the Embassy adds.