Norway and Vietnam to continue assistance and cooperation in Mine Action in Vietnam 

On 29 October, Mr. Jan Erik Støa, Country Director of Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam (NPA), and Mr. Tran Trung Hoa, the Director-General of Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on continued assistance and cooperation in Mine Action in Vietnam for the period 2021-2025.

According to an NPA statement, the signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of National Defense, the Engineering Command, the Office 701 (Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences), the Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam and representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.

The event marked another milestone for both NPA and VNMAC to manifest the effectiveness of previous cooperation, as well as to show commitment to further joint efforts in addressing the legacy of the wars in Vietnam, and increase socio-economic development opportunities for Vietnamese people, NPA said.

Speaking on the matter, Norwegian Ambassador Grete Løchen stated, “We are very grateful for the commitment of Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam in the mine action efforts in Vietnam.

“NPA is a highly trusted and valuable partner both by donors and recipient countries for their operation and expertise in developing methodology and policies regarding sustainable mine action. Their work has made a great contribution to sustainable development in Vietnam,” the Ambassador said.