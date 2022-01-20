Nordic Ambassadors met with Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

On 18 January, Norwegian Ambassador Grete Løchen and Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe represented the Nordic Nations in Vietnam during a meeting at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Ann Måwe said in a statement that the two Ambassadors were happy to discuss what was achieved during the past years, what the Nordic has to offer that is in line with the academy’s priorities, and what lies ahead in their joint cooperation in 2022 and beyond.

Moreover, Ambassador Ann Måwe said that they were pleased to meet Prof Dr. Duong Trung Y, Vice President of the Academy, and other representatives of the academy. Both sides acknowledged excellent cooperation in the past which should be maintained and built into the future.

“This year we are planning to look into working together on an ESG related theme. ESG stands for the Environment, Social Responsibility, and Governance in the private sector and is a key concept for Nordic countries when our governments interact with the counterparts of the private sector domestically and in the investments abroad,” Ambassador Ann Måwe said.