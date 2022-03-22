Myanmar reopens to international tourists

After a two-year closure, Myanmar will again open its borders to international tourists from 17 April onwards, the junta government has announced.

Citing AFP, TTRW writes that the announcement did not include details on visa entry requirements or which airlines intend to serve Yangon’s international airport.

According to the announcement, fully vaccinated international tourists effective 17 April can enter the country but must undergo two PCR tests during a week-long quarantine in Yangon on arrival.

No other official announcement has been posted on official websites, including immigration and the country tourism ministry. It is also still unknown if the eVisa for Myanmar and visa-on-arrival facilities will be reinstated.