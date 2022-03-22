Join the 2022 Nordic Day event – ESG a business model for sustainable development

The Nordic Embassies in Vietnam (Demark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), together with the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, Ho Chi Minh City invites you to a hybrid format seminar on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) a business model for sustainable development on 24 March.

More about the event, the organizers write:

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) have become the key factors in any investment decisions of long terms investors around the globe. It is often used interchangeably with sustainable investing, socially responsible investing, and corporate social responsibility.

In addition, ESG addresses many issues that are indeed most effectively handled in a public-private partnership, such as ensuring sustainable use of energy and resources, building up social protection schemes as well as working towards financial transparency and fighting corruption, etc. where both public and private actors play essential roles.

In addition to challenges imposed by Covid-19, given Vietnam's commitments under the ILO core conventions on labor standards as well as the environmental commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and most recently at the Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021, the ESG-approach will offer answers to common challenges both for the public and private sectors.

This Nordic Seminar will be an opportunity for Vietnamese scholars, researchers, opinion leaders, policymakers, private sectors, civil society, and other key stakeholders to discuss the experiences and lessons learned from the Nordic countries on how the Government interacts with the private sector on ESG and how Nordic businesses address the ESG-related challenges as well as benefit from it.

Time: 13:30-17:50, Thursday 24 March 2022

Place: Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, G Floor, 105 Ton Dat Tien, District 7, HCMC & Virtual platform via Zoom

Upon registration, a Zoom link will be provided to the online participants.