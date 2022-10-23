Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

Join hybrid event on “Smart City Solutions From Finland”

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Finnish Embassy in the Philippines are to co-organized the hybrid event, “Future Cities Forum 2022: Smart City Solutions From Finland” on 27 October 2022 from 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM (PHP).

The event’s discussion will cover how Finland and the Philippines can collaborate to support the development of smart cities in the Philippines as well as effectively address the challenges of a growing population, climate change, increasing industrialization, engaging communities and citizens as well as meeting the demand for efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

Any interested participants can join the discussion via zoom while in-person attendance is allowed by invitation only (location: Spaces, World Plaza, Manila,the Philippines).

For further information and registration, please visit here.

