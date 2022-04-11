IKEA opens 6th Store in Indonesia 

The Swedish furniture maker IKEA has opened its 6th store in Indonesia, at Jakarta’s Mall Taman Anggrek.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Indonesia Marina Berg and Chief Development Officer Mulia Property Development Ali Moghaddasi both attended the open event on 7 April. During the event, the President Director of IKEA Indonesia Patrick Lindvall said, “Today is a proud moment as it aligns with IKEA’s vision to create accessibility to the people. This is the first city store located inside a mall.”

Patrick Lindvall said that IKEA will continue to expand and increase accessibility by adding more stores and meeting points across the capital city of Jakarta.

Besides IKEA Mall Taman Anggrek, the Swedish furniture giant also has stores located in Alam Sutera, Jakarta Garden City, Kota Baru Parahyangan, Sentul City and Bali.

