Denmark / General news / Thailand

Ambassador promotes biking in Bangkok

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
The Danish Embassy in Bangkok biking with red, Danish shirts.
The embassy crew biking around with red, Danish shirts. Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand/Facebook

Embassy of Denmark in Thailand spent their Sunday on 24 September biking around Bangkok to promote “International Car-Free Day.”

In cooperation with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and The Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the embassy went for a ride among the big Thai skyscrapers.  The governor even got to take the ambassador for a ride in a typical ‘Christiania bike.’

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Ambassador Jon Thorgaard in a Christiania bike. Photo: LinkedIn

On their Facebook post, the Danish embassy states that Copenhagen is now home to more bikes than cars. And that 62% of the capitals residents are commuting to work or school by bike.

Source: The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand on Facebook

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *