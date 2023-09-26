Ambassador promotes biking in Bangkok

Embassy of Denmark in Thailand spent their Sunday on 24 September biking around Bangkok to promote “International Car-Free Day.”

In cooperation with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and The Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the embassy went for a ride among the big Thai skyscrapers. The governor even got to take the ambassador for a ride in a typical ‘Christiania bike.’

On their Facebook post, the Danish embassy states that Copenhagen is now home to more bikes than cars. And that 62% of the capitals residents are commuting to work or school by bike.

Source: The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand on Facebook