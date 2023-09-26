Danish Energinet order Chinese submarine cables for 8.5 million Euro

Energinet, Denmark’s transmission system operator, has signed a contract with China’s Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) for the delivery of cables.

ZTTSC is set to deliver approximately 12 kilometers of 145 kV submarine cable system. The system will connect Amager Power Plant (AMV) and Glentegård (GLN) substation to a new substation in Oceankaj (OCE).

The contract includes all labor, equipment, and materials required for design, fabrication and factory testing. This is along with transportation, installation and completion of the new cable system.

The total value of the order, excluding VAT, is over €8.5 million. The project is set to be done in three years.

Source: offshore-energy.biz